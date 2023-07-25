Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 25, 2013

    Gorn Day -- Meet The Champion

    By STAR TREK The Video Game Developers

    Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, Romulans and Borg, it’s Gorn Day again. And so, courtesy of the developers of the upcoming STAR TREK: The Video Game, please give a warm welcome to the Champion (Arena Gorn).

    An 8-foot mutated Gorn, this variation was designed as an homage to The Original Series’ one-on-one battle between Kirk and the Gorn. He will make his appearance in a boss battle that will take place in the Gorn Trials level. The Champion is bigger and burlier than the average Gorn due to his rare birth defects.



    STAR TREK The Video Game

