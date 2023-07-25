Published Mar 25, 2013
Gorn Day -- Meet The Champion
Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, Romulans and Borg, it’s Gorn Day again. And so, courtesy of the developers of the upcoming STAR TREK: The Video Game, please give a warm welcome to the Champion (Arena Gorn).
An 8-foot mutated Gorn, this variation was designed as an homage to The Original Series’ one-on-one battle between Kirk and the Gorn. He will make his appearance in a boss battle that will take place in the Gorn Trials level. The Champion is bigger and burlier than the average Gorn due to his rare birth defects.
