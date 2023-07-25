Gorn Aplenty In STAR TREK: The Video Game

Star Trek fans only got a fleeting glimpse of the Gorn species in the classic TOS episode “Arena,” but that will all change on April 23, with the release of STAR TREK: The Video Game, which will feature Gorn a-plenty. We’ve been previewing various Gorn characters from the game here at StarTrek.com over the past few weeks, and now we’re pleased to share a new video, released today by Paramount Pictures, that explores the mythos and mystery of the Gorn, and their reinvention as the villains of STAR TREK: The Video Game.