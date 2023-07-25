Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 10, 2012

    Google Wants A Star Trek Computer

    Google Wants A Star Trek Computer

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Google could, very soon, have a distinct Star Trek feel. How so? According to The Marlborough Express newspaper in New Zealand, “Craig Nevill-Manning, who helped build and improve the omniscient search engine for 11 years, is forming a team that will usher in the next-generation internet search engine… that will deliver a personalized answer gleaned from information stored all over the internet.” Sure sounds like the good ol’ talking/interactive computer seen on The Original Series and subsequent Trek series.

    "What I really aim to build,” Nevill-Manning confirmed to the Express, “is a Star Trek computer."

    If it all comes together as planned, users won’t need to be on a starship to benefit from the practical applications. The next-generation Google system would be accessible from personal computers as well as mobile devices such as Google's Android smartphones and tablet computers.

    To read the original story, click HERE.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top