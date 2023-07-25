Goldsmith Receives Posthumous Walk of Fame Star

Goldsmith’s star was the 2,611th presented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it is located at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, appropriately in front of the Musicians Institute. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler presided over the dedication ceremony and was joined by Goldsmith’s widow, Carol Goldsmith, and son, Aaron Goldsmith, as well as speakers David Newman, Charles Fox and Paul Newman, all Goldsmith’s composer contemporaries.

The 37-minute ceremony can be viewed on the Walk of Fame website.