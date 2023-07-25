Go Out Of This World With Leonard Nimoy

Did you catch Leonard Nimoy's tweet the other day? He wrote... "Only 8 more days I'll be onstage at Symphony Hall in Boston with the POPS. See you there. May 23 and 24. It's logical. LLAP."

Star Trek's legendary Mr. Spock will be in his native Boston for "Out of This World with Leonard Nimoy," which will be performed this Thursday and Friday evenings at 8 p.m..

Here's the promotional blurb from Boston Symphony Orchestra:

"Guest conductor Sarah Hicks, Principal Pops Conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra, makes her Boston Pops debut leading an "out of this world" program featuring music inspired by outer space, hosted by the legendary original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy. Music will including Holst's The Planets (performed alongside a film by astronomer Jose Francisco Salgado, PhD, featuring NASA visuals), the theme from Star Trek, the classical works (Also Sprach Zarathustra and Blue Danube Waltz) popularized in 2001:A Space Odyssey, and John Williams's intergalactic music from Star Wars, E.T., and Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Tickets are still available. Visit Boston Symphony Orchestra for details.