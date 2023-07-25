Go "Beyond" For Fan Event

The Star Trek Beyond Fan Event Contest is underway, and fans can create videos that could win them a pair of tickets to the eagerly anticipated event, set to be held May 20 in Los Angeles. Fifty (50) lucky fans will win a pair of tickets each day, today through Friday, and one lucky fan each day will win the grand prize, which includes two tickets to the event, airfare, ground transportation and hotel accommodations. The event will be held at the historic Paramount Pictures studio lot and highlights will include the premiere of the newest Star Trek Beyond trailer, an exclusive first look at previously unseen footage from Beyond, a Q&A with director Justin Lin, cast members and crew, as well as special guest appearances and other surprises. Additionally, the Q&A will be streamed via Facebook Live.To enter, participants should explain on video "How you go Beyond as a Star Trek fan" and why you should attend the Star Trek Beyond Fan Event in L.A., and then they must submit the video -- 50 seconds long maximum -- via Facebook or Twitter. To enter using Facebook, share your video as a comment on the Star Trek Movie Facebook Page (For the US and Canada: www.facebook.com/StarTrekMovie; for Australia: www.facebook.com/startrekAU; and for the United Kingdom: www:facebook.com/startrekUK, and be sure to include the hashtag #StarTrekContest. To enter on Twitter, share your video and tag @startrekmovie and include the hashtag #StarTrekContest. Winners will be notified on or about May 10.So, get ready to go Beyond, and good luck!