Go Behind the Scenes Of Wines That Rock's Star Trek Collection

For the 6th wine in the collection – Star Trek Wines wanted a showstopper! With a lot of research and digging into the Star Trek Universe, it was Deep Space Nine’s Cardassian Kanar bottle that really resonated with the team. And so, the quest to get their hands on one of the most coveted bottles ever used on the Star Trek series began. But this bottle proved to be elusive and difficult to locate – which added its own mystique to the bottle. After an exhaustive multiyear search, it was discovered that the actual bottle had not been manufactured since the mid-70’s. The solution? Star Trek Wines decided to re-engineer the bottle using the original show prop from Deep Space Nine and re-create it with 3D rendering technology. In partnership with CBS archives and the Star Trek team, the original show bottle and ornamental bottle topper were scanned and modeled utilizing 3D technology – generating a perfect clone from which to forge the 2021 Kanar. “We’ve never forged our own bottle before” said Wines That Rock Head of Innovation Craig Spurrier. “Once we got our hands on the original bottle, our entire team fell in love with it. It's quintessential Star Trek so we decided to go for it. The result is truly amazing. Nobody has held this bottle in their hands and not said WOW!”

With bottle in hand, the next step was working with the team at Star Trek to get the original label and necker design. With the Kanar fully designed and freshly forged, it was time to bring in Award Winning Wine Maker Andrew Nelson, named “40 under 40 Tastemaker” by Wine Enthusiast as well as 2021 Industry Leader by Wine Business Monthly. Working together with Nelson, Star Trek Wines put together a delicious premium Red Wine Blend worthy of this one-of-a-kind bottle. To top it all off, a standard cork did not seem fitting for this bottle, so Cardassian Kanar comes with both the ornamental headpiece as seen in the original shows (also rendered in 3D) as well as a futuristic glass seal with the Cardassian symbol glowing from the top. The icing on the cake: Dr. Una McCormack, New York Times bestselling science fiction author known for her work with Star Trek, was kind enough to write the original liner notes. All in all – perhaps one of the coolest and most interesting bottles of wine in the galaxy!