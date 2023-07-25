Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 18, 2013

    Go Behind-The-Scenes of STAR TREK: The Video Game

    Go Behind-The-Scenes of STAR TREK: The Video Game

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    STAR TREK: The Video Game will be available on April 23, but fans can go behind-the-scenes of the game now, with an exclusive and informative making-of video.

    Star Trek
    Star Trek

    As previously reported, STAR TREK The Video Game features a story that pits Kirk and company against the Gorn. The game will be available on April 23 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and it's available now for pre-order via select retailers. To learn more about pre-order options, visit www.startrekgame.com. And be sure to follow the latest news about STAR TREK The Video Game by following the Twitter feed: @star_trek_game.

    STAR TREK The Video Game is now available for pre-order!
    XBox 360
    PS3

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top