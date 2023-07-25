Published Apr 18, 2013
Go Behind-The-Scenes of STAR TREK: The Video Game
STAR TREK: The Video Game will be available on April 23, but fans can go behind-the-scenes of the game now, with an exclusive and informative making-of video.
Star Trek
As previously reported, STAR TREK The Video Game features a story that pits Kirk and company against the Gorn. The game will be available on April 23 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and it's available now for pre-order via select retailers. To learn more about pre-order options, visit www.startrekgame.com. And be sure to follow the latest news about STAR TREK The Video Game by following the Twitter feed: @star_trek_game.
