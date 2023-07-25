Glasgow Couple Gets Hitched... Trek-style

James Tyler and Diane Marczynka got married in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 17, and their wedding was very much a Star Trek affair. According to The Daily Record newspaper, Tyler wore a Starfleet uniform, while Marczynka donned a variation of the wedding dress Dax wore when she wed Worf. Star Trek wasn't the only popular entertainment property (or character) represented; one guy dress like Kevin Smith, while someone else dressed as Goose from Top Gun. The Simpsons was respresented, as was Superman and Wonder Woman. Alas, three guys showed up in... suits.