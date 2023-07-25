Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 31, 2015

    Glasgow Couple Gets Hitched... Trek-style

    Glasgow Couple Gets Hitched... Trek-style

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    James Tyler and Diane Marczynka got married in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 17, and their wedding was very much a Star Trek affair. According to The Daily Record newspaper, Tyler wore a Starfleet uniform, while Marczynka donned a variation of the wedding dress Dax wore when she wed Worf. Star Trek wasn't the only popular entertainment property (or character) represented; one guy dress like Kevin Smith, while someone else dressed as Goose from Top Gun. The Simpsons was respresented, as was Superman and Wonder Woman. Alas, three guys showed up in... suits.

    "I couldn't even tell you how it came about," Tyler told The Daily Record. "You usually go to a lot of weddings and it's all very formal. We wanted a ridiculous party. There were quite a few Star Trek characters there. All (four of) our kids were there as Star Trekkers."

    Please join StarTrek.com in wishing the happy couple a long and prosperous life together.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top