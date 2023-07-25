Giacchino Talks Differences In Trek Scores

Star Trek in Concert will arrive at the Hollywood Bowl this summer, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by David Newman, performing Michael Giacchino's rousing Star Trek (2009) score live to picture. And now the Bowl has released another promotional video, this one featuring Giacchino discussing the differences between the score for the upcoming Star Trek Beyond and his earlier scores for Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Trek fans attending Star Trek in Concert, set to be held Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at the iconic venue, will be treated to under-the-stars screenings of Star Trek (2009) -- projected in HD onto the Hollywood Bowl's big screen -- with the esteemed Los Angeles Philharmonic bringing Giacchino's music to life.

