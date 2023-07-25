Giacchino Previews Hollywood Bowl in Concert Event

Star Trek in Concert will beam into the Hollywood Bowl this summer, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by David Newman, performing Michael Giacchino's stirring Star Trek (2009) score live to picture. The Bowl has just released a 2-minute video featuring Giacchino sharing his enthusiasm for the event and discussing how he works with Star Trek (2009) director, frequent collaborator and longtime friend, J.J. Abrams.

"The Hollywood Bowl is like home," Giacchino says. "It's one of the first venues I came to when I moved to Los Angeles. So I'm so excited that now we have a date here at the Bowl. And I'm even more excited that it's for Star Trek."

Star Trek in Concert will be held on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at the iconic venue, and Trek fans will be treated to under-the-stars screenings of Star Trek (2009) -- projected in HD onto the Hollywood Bowl's big screen -- with the esteemed Los Angeles Philharmonic bringing Giacchino's music to life. Tickets to Star Trek in Concert are available starting now as part of the Hollywood Bowl’s “5 or More” offer: Pick 5 concerts and get the 6th free. Visit www.hollywoodbowl.com/fiveormore for more information. Single tickets will go on sale on May 1. Visit www.hollywoodbowl.com for additional information and to add the on-sale date to your calendar.