Giacchino & Cho Headline Comic-Con Concert

Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness producer-director J.J. Abrams is an ardent supporter of The Mission Continues, a not-for-profit group that empowers veterans facing the challenge of adjusting to life at home to find new missions; several The Mission Continues soldiers appeared in Star Trek Into Darkness. The crowd cheered and the orchestra began playing the first notes of Star Trek (2009).

All in all, it was a great night of music and Trek fun. And it concluded with a post-concert standing ovation for the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, Giacchino and Cho.

"Star Trek Live in Concert" will touch down next in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 31, with a screening of Star Trek Into Darkness and a performance of the score by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Visit www.philorch.org for details and to purchase tickets.