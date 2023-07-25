Getting to Know Kirsten Beyer

Beyer’s first big Discovery episode centered on Saru (Doug Jones), but the character she hears most vividly in her head is… Tilly (Mary Wiseman). According to Beyer, Tilly is a Starfleet officer unlike anything we’ve seen before, partially because of her inexperience. “We're building from that notion that canon tells us both Kirk and Spock served these cadet years,” Beyer told StarTrek.com. “We don't know what they were exactly. We don't know a lot about that, but we just ... It's there in history for us. So, we've imagined Tilly actually doing the same thing on our ship. I didn't hear her voice, though, until we cast Mary, and until I started to hear Mary. The minute she opened her mouth at the first table read, I was like, "Oh, my God." She just has her own rhythms, her own sensibilities. You're never going to mistake Mary for anybody else. And for me, that marriage between those two is perfect. Any time I get to write her, I'm just tickled.”By Grabthar's Hammer!

Her favorite movie is… Galaxy Quest.The Liaison

In addition to her duties as a Discovery staff writer, Beyer serves as the liaison between the show and the complementary spokes, namely the Discovery novels and comic books, working with those writers and editors to make those stories are part of an integrated whole.Television vs. Novels