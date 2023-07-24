Getting Social With Star Trek

John’s account served as an oasis from real world struggles, and he credits his Twitter friends with remedying his post-election sorrows. “It may sound overly simplistic, but I think more togetherness, in a time when people are trying to separate us into factions or tribes, just feels right,” declares the social media guru. “To know and interact with people who are out in the world, whose actions are influenced by Trek, gives me hope. The more I can interact and connect with that larger community, the better.”

Of course, the Minnesotan’s Trek-based camaraderie is not confined to online chats. “What I enjoy most about my in-person Trek friends is the ability to have long form discussions about episodes or series. Tweeting is nice, but limiting in conversation.” The studious fan even manages to incorporate lessons from Star Trek into his professional life. “I work in a leadership position, and the principles and management style of captains has certainly informed how I try to treat others, value everyone, honor diversity, and work for good.”

As for his complete rewatch, John successfully went through every episode and film over a period of about three years. From experiencing the nostalgia of his favorite episodes to catching up on others he had never seen before, the self-proclaimed Trekkie found that the rewatch revitalized him during trying times. “Some might say retreating into the world of Star Trek is pure avoidance,” says John, “but I found it to be much more of an action towards keeping my brain healthy and able to focus on the principles and ideals that rise above the noise and garbage. It gave me an added layer of buoyancy and resiliency and genuinely helped.”

The concept of rewatching individual Star Trek series or embarking on a run through of the entire franchise is one that is familiar to every fan. Those who participate in the Star Trek community on Twitter frequently read posts from friends which chronicle various rewatches. Why does the activity hold such appeal in our fandom? “There’s a big difference in my mind from watching an episode here and there, and binging,” answers John. “When I watch a show start to finish, versus every once in a while, it permeates my brain differently. I think about it throughout the day, it’s more in the front of mind. I find myself immersed in that world.”

In addition to permitting him to escape from the negativity of the daily news cycle, the rewatch also enhanced John’s appreciation for Star Trek. “I found a lot of things I had missed previously, which was a kick. For the series where I hadn’t seen start to finish, it was much more gratifying to see the story in full, to watch how characters progressed and the casts matured and gelled together,” says the Minnesotan. “It gave me a deeper appreciation for each cast and their characters, and great respect for the stories they were telling. From an overall standpoint, the rewatch gave me a more complete picture of this world, its timelines, and the themes that are displayed throughout.”

Which episodes seemed most enchanting during this resolute fan’s rewatch? He believes that the serious installments held just as much allure as the more humorous ones. “The lighter episodes were probably my favorite, where the stakes weren’t necessarily life or death. This reflected my perspective of wanting to escape some of the heaviness of the world,” says John, “but the more poignant episodes resonated deeply too, as a contrast to real world events. TNG’s “Chain of Command,” DS9’s fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons, and many other episodes strongly resonated with the nightly news.”