Getting My Mind Around One Trek Mind Live 2013

This was a little different – we wanted to create a fantasy team, the best (not our favorites) who would be able to work together and represent Starfleet to its fullest potential. It was difficult work, and it involved numerous changes. We initially had Uhura at Communications, a fan favorite, but after some testimony about Hoshi Sato's ability to do her duty before the Universal Translator, we had to make the switch.

There was trench warfare about O'Brien vs. Scotty as Chief Engineer, too. Some argued that O'Brien's ability to make sense of a busted-up Cardassian station proved there was no task beyond him, but “The Miracle Worker” had more crowd support. Having a position called “Wild Card” was perfect for Data, something of a Jack of All Trades, and this way we were able to slip Dax, with her hundreds of years of experience, in at Helm. There was no debate that Odo should be security (sorry, Worf) and while everyone loves Bones, we agreed that The Doctor is best for the job.

Hardly anyone disagreed that Spock was the perfect First Officer, but this caused some friction for the Captain's seat. You may be surprised to read that few were rooting for Kirk. Everyone loves and respects Kirk, but many came to the mic to testify that Picard is probably the best captain.

However! Picard was determined not to be the best captain for this crew. With Spock by his side, having Picard in the center seat seemed a little too cerebral. We needed an original thinker, and someone with a little more bravado. It soon became a protracted, near-dead heat of Janeway versus Sisko.

At the end, Janeway was voted the leader. Her ability to get the crew back from the Delta Quadrant by any means necessary – a crew that started off as foes – won her case. Her close ties with Tuvok suggested that she and Spock would work well together, and everyone wanted to see what off-hours with her and Scotty would be like. (If I were ever to write fan fiction, it might be just that.)

We knew we had the right crew when everyone felt a little bit of unspecified dissatisfaction – that's how compromise works!

Exhausted after picking the Best Crew, we still had to get up for an 8:30 Sunday morning panel to decide Who's Number Two?