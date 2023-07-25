Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jun 1, 2012

    Get Your Pic In Star Trek Magazine's Quark's Bar

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Official Star Trek Magazine wants YOU to join them in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation. How? By dressing up as your favorite TNG character and emailing a photo of yourself in costume and makeup to "Quark's Bar," the magazine’s place for fans to share their love of Trek with fellow fans.

    The upcoming issue will feature exclusive interviews with Jonathan Frakes and John de Lancie, and a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming TNG Blu-ray release, plus the latest news on Destination Star Trek London. On sale August 14 (US) August 23rd (UK). Email your pics to startrekmagazine@titanemail.com.

