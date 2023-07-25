Get Your Party On At Destination Star Trek Germany

StarTrek.com, for the past several weeks, has been revealing the names of the Star Trek stars who will appear at the Destination Star Trek Germany event to be held February 21-23, 2014 at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Now, we’re going to start revealing more about other events that will occur throughout the DSTG weekend. For example, two parties are on the schedule.

On Friday, fans can enjoy the Opening Night Ceremony and a special party, a Klingon Monster Ball, with music performed by Tim Russ and his band. Special bonus: anyone who purchases a Friday Night Party Ticket will automatically be able to attend the Opening Ceremony.

Also on tap, for Saturday evening, is a fan choice - Ladies of Star Trek Party. It’s an opportunity for female Trek fans to dance the night away dressed like their favorite Trek heroines. Tickets to the parties are available separately or as a joint ticket.

Visit Destination Star Trek Germany to purchase tickets for the parties and all the other scheduled events. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional guests and events.