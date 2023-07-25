Get the Newest U.S.S. Enterprise From Hero Collector!

"The Cage" was the original, 1965 pilot episode for Star Trek, and featured a very different cast to the show we all know and love. Captain Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise alongside his intellectual second-in-command Number One (Majel Barrett, who would go on to play Nurse Christine Chapel and Lwaxana Troi), and chief medical officer Philip Boyce (John Hoyt).

It wasn’t just the U.S.S. Enterprise’s crew that underwent changes after that first pilot – the design of the ship itself was modified at Gene Roddenberry’s direction. Now fans can collect their own model of that original vessel, as a bonus entry in Hero Collector’s Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection!