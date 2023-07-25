Get Ready to Rumble with TOS & TNG Rash Guards, Spats, BJJ Gi

Are you ready to rumble... Trek-style? If so, Fusion Fight Gear is ready to help. They've just unveiled a line of Star Trek: The Original Series- and Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed compression gear. The line includes rash guards in blue, gold and red, not to metion Borg drone and Tokyo Invasion rash guards; U.S.S. Enterprise and Borg assimilation spats; and, our personal favorite, a Mr. Spock BJJ GI in white.

The rash guards and spats are all $59.99 each, while the Mr. Spock BJJ Gi costs $199.99. Visit www.fusionfightgear.com to purchase the products.