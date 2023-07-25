Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 31, 2016

    Get Ready to Rumble with TOS & TNG Rash Guards, Spats, BJJ Gi

    Get Ready to Rumble with TOS & TNG Rash Guards, Spats, BJJ Gi

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Are you ready to rumble... Trek-style? If so, Fusion Fight Gear is ready to help. They've just unveiled a line of Star Trek: The Original Series- and Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed compression gear. The line includes rash guards in blue, gold and red, not to metion Borg drone and Tokyo Invasion rash guards; U.S.S. Enterprise and Borg assimilation spats; and, our personal favorite, a Mr. Spock BJJ GI in white.

    The rash guards and spats are all $59.99 each, while the Mr. Spock BJJ Gi costs $199.99. Visit www.fusionfightgear.com to purchase the products.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top