Get Ready for Picard... of the Stargazer

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 runs 36 pages and costs $4.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Gabriel Rodriguez.

Also out on January 30 is Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1, written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with art by David Messina. The story -- which launches a six-part miniseries -- examines a dispute between godlike beings threatening the galaxy, a situation that requires several of Starfleet's best captains to stop them. Look for James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Kathryn Janeway and Benjamin Sisko to go head-to-head in a competition that will determine the fate of the Earth and beyond. Will they be able to emerge victorious, or will they be torn apart by The Q Conflict?