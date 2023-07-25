Published Jan 29, 2019
Get Ready for Picard... of the Stargazer
Picard on the U.S.S. Stargazer and a 4-Captain Crossover are set to arrive this week
Young Picard and a captains crossover will close out IDW Publishing's January in style, Trek-style. The company will kick off its year-long 20th anniversary celebration with IDW 20/20, an all-new weekly event providing a glimpse of favorite characters 20 years into the future... or the past. What transformed them into the heroes we love? What twists does the future hold? Star Trek: IDW 20/20, will arrive in stores on January 30, as will Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1, an epic crossover that brings together a quartet of Trek captains. StarTrek.com is pleased to share detail and preview pages.
Written by Peter David, with J.K. Woodward on art and cover duties, Star Trek: IDW 20/20 zeroes in on Jean-Luc Picard, who, 20 years before he took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, sat in the captain’s chair of the U.S.S. Stargazer. Picard served with distinction aboard the Stargazer for many years on his way to becoming the most respected captain in Starfleet. But in this early mission, Picard showed that even he is merely a man.
Star Trek: IDW 20/20 runs 36 pages and costs $4.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Gabriel Rodriguez.
Also out on January 30 is Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1, written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with art by David Messina. The story -- which launches a six-part miniseries -- examines a dispute between godlike beings threatening the galaxy, a situation that requires several of Starfleet's best captains to stop them. Look for James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Kathryn Janeway and Benjamin Sisko to go head-to-head in a competition that will determine the fate of the Earth and beyond. Will they be able to emerge victorious, or will they be torn apart by The Q Conflict?
Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for variant covers by George Caltsoudas and J.K. Woodward
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.