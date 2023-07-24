Get Ready For Star Trek Day Trivia!

Today, we separate the cadets from the ensigns; the Vulcans from the Romulans; the humans from the hoo-mans! Virtually join fellow Star Trek fans from all over the world and test your mettle and Star Trek knowledge during the Geeks Who Drink Star Trek Pub Quiz on Twitch.

Starting at 4p PST, this special Star Trek Day quiz event can be accessed at: https://www.twitch.tv/geekswhodrinkpubquizzes/

We can't wait to see you there!