    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 8, 2020

    Get Ready For Star Trek Day Trivia!

    Geeks Who Drink host Star Trek Trivia today, at 4p PST.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek Pub Quiz

    StarTrek.com

    Today, we separate the cadets from the ensigns; the Vulcans from the Romulans; the humans from the hoo-mans! Virtually join fellow Star Trek fans from all over the world and test your mettle and Star Trek knowledge during the Geeks Who Drink Star Trek Pub Quiz on Twitch.

    Starting at 4p PST, this special Star Trek Day quiz event can be accessed at: https://www.twitch.tv/geekswhodrinkpubquizzes/

    We can't wait to see you there!

