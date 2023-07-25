Get the Next Generation of Trexels for Free

Star TrekTrexels is bigger, better and more colorful than ever thanks to a V.1.5 Update that enhances the iOS-exclusive game in a galaxy of ways. Available now -- for free -- fans can chart the Trexelian Expanse like never before.

Among the highlights:

-- All-new content from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Officers, missions, guest stars and the iconic ship hull are all ready to be unlocked. So now Star Trek Trexels combines elements of both The Original Series and The Next Generation, allowing fans to build their own ships, beam down to investigate, team up with beloved characters and tackle challenges and new adventures at every turn.