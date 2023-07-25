Published Sep 21, 2012
Get In On TNG 25th Anniversary Fan Mosaic
Get In On TNG 25th Anniversary Fan Mosaic
Picture yourself as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary… literally. Fan Mosaics is celebrating TNG’s 25th anniversary by creating an official Star Trek: The Next Generation Fan Mosaic and commemorative print, and they’re inviting fans to upload their photo – at no cost, today through October 28 – for inclusion in the mosaic. When the mosaic is finished -- it'll be available for viewing on November 5, complete with a tool for finding your contribution -- fans will have the opportunity to purchase a high-quality 24” by 36” print, which can then be framed and displayed as a personal tribute to Captain Picard and his intrepid Enterprise crew.
“Star Trek: The Next Generation fans are dedicated, to say the least,” says Rob Hixenbaugh, Fan Mosaics’ director of fan and brand development. “That’s why we’re thrilled to invite them to join the milestone anniversary photo mosaic. They get to make TNG history.”Visit www.fanmosaics.com/StarTrek25 for details.