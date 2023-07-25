Get In On TNG 25th Anniversary Fan Mosaic

Picture yourself as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary… literally. Fan Mosaics is celebrating TNG’s 25th anniversary by creating an official Star Trek: The Next Generation Fan Mosaic and commemorative print, and they’re inviting fans to upload their photo – at no cost, today through October 28 – for inclusion in the mosaic. When the mosaic is finished -- it'll be available for viewing on November 5, complete with a tool for finding your contribution -- fans will have the opportunity to purchase a high-quality 24” by 36” print, which can then be framed and displayed as a personal tribute to Captain Picard and his intrepid Enterprise crew.