Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 21, 2012

    Get In On TNG 25th Anniversary Fan Mosaic

    Get In On TNG 25th Anniversary Fan Mosaic

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Picture yourself as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary… literally. Fan Mosaics is celebrating TNG’s 25th anniversary by creating an official Star Trek: The Next Generation Fan Mosaic and commemorative print, and they’re inviting fans to upload their photo – at no cost, today through October 28 – for inclusion in the mosaic. When the mosaic is finished -- it'll be available for viewing on November 5, complete with a tool for finding your contribution -- fans will have the opportunity to purchase a high-quality 24” by 36” print, which can then be framed and displayed as a personal tribute to Captain Picard and his intrepid Enterprise crew.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation fans are dedicated, to say the least,” says Rob Hixenbaugh, Fan Mosaics’ director of fan and brand development. “That’s why we’re thrilled to invite them to join the milestone anniversary photo mosaic. They get to make TNG history.”Visit www.fanmosaics.com/StarTrek25 for details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top