    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 7, 2013

    Get "Borged" With Free Borg App

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Admit it, you’ve always wanted to be a Borg. Now, resistance is futile. Using the free Be A Borg app, you can transform yourself into a Borg in just a few quick steps. It’s as easy as uploading a photo and plugging it into one of nine different Borg-centric scenes from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    Once you’ve been Borged, you can share the photos with your friends. And, if you’re really lucky, your Borged self just might appear in the Gallery on the Be A Borg app and/or on the silver screen at 500 movie theaters nationwide before “The Best of Both Worlds” special event on April 25. Click below to Borg Yourself!

