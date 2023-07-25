Get a Heart, Hold the Pulse

It's stardate 42779.1 and Captain Jean-Luc Picard is not in a great mood: his ship's chief medical officer, one Dr. Katherine Pulaski, has been telling him repeatedly that his artificial heart needs to be replaced for some time now and the procedure can't be put off any longer. Picard, who evidently thinks his image as the ship's invincible captain will take a serious hit if he undergoes surgery onboard (where his crew might potentially find out about it), decides to discreetly tag along with Wesley Crusher on a shuttle to Starbase 515, where a surgical team is waiting for him. The two get some unexpected quality bonding time in while the rest of the crew deals with a sudden hostage situation involving Geordi LaForge and some surprisingly devious Pakleds.The captain's cunning plan falls apart when Starbase 515's surgeons encounter unexpected problems during the heart replacement procedure, and they need to call in an expert -- none other than Dr. Pulaski. After getting Geordi back, the Enterprise leaps instantly to Warp 9 and delivers Dr. Pulaski to Starbase 515, where she proceeds to save the captain's life.