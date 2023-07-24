George Takei is Still Ready For That Sulu Series

Of course! What sort of prep did you have to do for it?

GT: Well, the fencing was an important scene, and I didn't know how to fence, either. I had to take formal fencing lessons a couple of weeks before we were to shoot that.

When it came to shooting, they were filming on this particular part of the soundstage, and there were flats [a piece of plywood used in stage design] all over it, and at the far end, there was a big flat. So, I found a space behind that flat, where I could practice my lunges. I was there fencing, and shouting “Aha!” to myself on each one. Jimmy Doohan, who played Scotty, was a very perceptive person. He heard the sound of my stamping and panting, and huffing and puffing, and walked all the way from the opposite end of the soundstage, over to the far end of the soundstage where I was. Just as I'm lunging, he appears behind the flat, and I miss him, literally by inches, from his nose. He was shocked and startled, and went rushing back to the set, complaining to the Assistant Director, “George just assaulted me with his fencing foil!”

He complained to the Assistant Director about you?

GT: Yes! And so the Assistant Director came shuffling over. Again, he also had a great sense of timing. He appears as I lunge and I almost stab him. So he puts me down in the report for that day, writing ‘George is assaulting people.’ I was not assaulting these people! Nosey people who walked all the way across the soundstage to check out what I was doing. I am an actor of integrity, preparing for the scene, and those nosey ones got in my way! I still think they put themselves in harm's way.

To change topics a bit, what do you think about America going into space again, with the recent SpaceX mission?

GT: I think it's thrilling; it's exciting. That is our new frontier. The human spirit is still hungry to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our new frontier... that is fitting, isn't it? We have an International Space Station and astronauts funded by the private sector… and there are even plans to have tourists going out in space.

Star Trek: Picard has been a big success for Amazon. Surely we need a Sulu solo series next?

GT: Good idea. As a matter of fact, in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Sulu got his own captaincy. The first scene is a shot of this huge, magnificent starship called the Excelsior, and then it zooms in on the bridge, and there's a brand new Captain seated confidently at that center chair, elegantly sipping his cup of green tea: Captain Sulu. There's this huge explosion in the galaxy, and the sound waves come rippling over and turn the ship into turmoil, and I shoot shields and the drama begins. That's a nuclear explosion on the Klingon nuclear planet.

At the critical point when we're at the peak of drama, and Kirk is about to be blown up by the Klingons, to the rescue comes Captain Sulu with his Excelsior. He says, “Target that explosion and fire,” and then blows the Klingons to smithereens, thus saving the life and career of Captain Kirk. At the end, as all classic Star Trek episodes end, on the bridge of the Enterprise, Captain Kirk looks at the view screen ahead of him, and the giant image of Captain Sulu. And he stands up and says, essentially, “Thank you for saving my ass,” and Sulu looks down and says, “Good to see you in action one more time, Captain,” and he roars off.

Scotty and McCoy are looking at the big ship Excelsior and, McCoy says, “Wow, it's a great ship,” and Scotty chimes in, “Aye, but not so big of a Captain, I think.” That's a Captain Sulu movie — it shouldn’t have been subtitled The Undiscovered Country. It should be ‘Captain Sulu To The Rescue'. It’s the best of the Star Trek movies.