Geordi & Data's Greatest Adventures

The friendship between Geordi La Forge and Data continued to blossom and grow stronger over the course of their tenures aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D and U.S.S. Enterprise-E, as the only event able to sever their bond was Data’s untimely death during Shinzon’s attack in Star Trek Nemesis.

Despite the tragic conclusion, the duo enjoyed a wealth of interesting adventures, ranging from perilous missions and tense situations to humorous moments and displays of camaraderie, throughout the years.

Let’s reminisce on the time the pair shared with one another and choose some standout memories that the two created during their voyage through the stars.