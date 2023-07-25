Generations Screening And Q&A With Malcolm McDowell

What does it mean to you to be honored with a screening series? And have you been staying to watch the films?

MCDOWELL: Well, it just means you’re getting old. To be honest, I don’t stay and watch them. I can’t watch them again. I mean, come on, there’s only so much of a sadist streak I have in myself. They’re wonderful films, but you can’t keep watching them. That’d drive you insane. But it is very nice to revisit them and to talk about them and to do the Q&As. The audiences really get a great kick out of it because they get hear a little bit about the background or what it was like shooting, or whatever it is they’re interested in hearing about. People love that. So it’s been a wonderful tribute. I’ve really enjoyed it.

Michael Dorn will moderate the Generations Q&A screening on Tuesday. Will you go to dinner with him the night before to pre-chat or will you wing it once you’re on the stage with him?

MCDOWELL: No, it’s much better just being totally spontaneous. I don’t remember being in a scene with Michael when we made the movie. I do know Michael and he’s a wonderful guy, a very good actor. I’m really thrilled that he is doing this because I didn’t get to work with him. So this will be my chance to sit down with him, and I’m sure he’ll have some interesting things to say. I think some of the other Star Trek people will be there. And I’m happy to do this for Generations. I think the film stands up well. I always thought it was a wonderful piece of work. I’m proud of the film, proud of my performance, and I got to work pretty closely with Bill and Patrick and a whole host of Klingons, which was fun. Soran was a wonderful role. They wrote a very good heavy.