Generation Gallery Introduces New Pop Art

Captain Kirk and Spock are both cute and pithy in a limited edition set of Star Trek QUOGS pop art available now from Generation Gallery. The colorful Kirk QUOG depicts the captain in his chair, hand under chin, thinking the following: "The best defense is a strong offense - and I intend to start offending right now," while the Spock QUOG depicts the stoic Vulcan with his arms crossed, pondering "I've never understood the female capacity to avoid a direct answer to any question."