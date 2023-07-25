Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 3, 2013

    Generation Gallery Introduces New Pop Art

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captain Kirk and Spock are both cute and pithy in a limited edition set of Star Trek QUOGS pop art available now from Generation Gallery. The colorful Kirk QUOG depicts the captain in his chair, hand under chin, thinking the following: "The best defense is a strong offense - and I intend to start offending right now," while the Spock QUOG depicts the stoic Vulcan with his arms crossed, pondering "I've never understood the female capacity to avoid a direct answer to any question."

    The illustrative art prints -- each of which measures 8x8 -- come mounted, bagged, with backing board and certificate of authenticity. The set costs $35, with free shipping (in the U.K.). Click HERE to purchase.

