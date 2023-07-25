Generation Gallery Celebrates Wrath of Khan's 31st Anniversary With Fine Art Prints

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan was released on June 4, 1982, and to celebrate its 31st anniversary, Generation Gallery (Iron Gut) is offering two limited-edition illustrative fine art prints for $40, including postage. The Wrath of Khan Anniversary Set includes one piece that depicts the Enterprise in space and another that features images of Kirk, Spock, Saavik and Khan. Each piece is produced on 300gsm textured fine art paper, is hand numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Limited to just 995 pieces worldwide.