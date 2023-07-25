Generation Gallery Celebrates Life Of Roddenberry

Generation Gallery is celebrating the life of Gene Roddenberry, and the 21st anniversary of his passing, by releasing “Classic Quotes,” a limited-edition piece from its official Star Trek fine art collection. “Classic Quotes” is a black and white print that features great quotes – “Avoid the planet Earth at all costs. Farewell” and “Shut up, Spock! We’re rescuing you,” for example – from across The Original Series and the TOS features. It measures 16.5 by 11.7 inches, is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only 995 pieces will be available worldwide, and anyone who purchases it for 15 British pounds will also receive, for free, two additional prints, “Enterprise” and “Enterprise D.” That’s three prints for about $20 U.S.