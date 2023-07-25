Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 24, 2012

    Generation Gallery Celebrates Life Of Roddenberry

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Generation Gallery is celebrating the life of Gene Roddenberry, and the 21st anniversary of his passing, by releasing “Classic Quotes,” a limited-edition piece from its official Star Trek fine art collection.  “Classic Quotes” is a black and white print that features great quotes – “Avoid the planet Earth at all costs. Farewell” and “Shut up, Spock! We’re rescuing you,” for example – from across The Original Series and the TOS features. It measures 16.5 by 11.7 inches, is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only 995 pieces will be available worldwide, and anyone who purchases it for 15 British pounds will also receive, for free, two additional prints, “Enterprise” and “Enterprise D.” That’s three prints for about $20 U.S.

    Fans can order from the Generation Gallery HERE.

