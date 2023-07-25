Looking Back at Gene Roddenberry's Legacy

October 24 is a sad day for Star Trek fans. It marks the anniversary of the death of Gene Roddenberry, the man who created the series we all adore. Roddenberry, who passed away due to a blood clot in 1991, left behind a legacy that continues to inspire us to this day. His vision of a better future is what drives Star Trek, as well as drives the fans of the franchise.

Today, StarTrek.com remembers Roddenberry through the words of those who loved and admired him, and the many pieces written at the time of his death.