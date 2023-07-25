Published Sep 12, 2014
Geek and Gamer Gear Loot Crate Gets Trek'd Out
Loot Crate, the monthly geek and gamer gear subscription box, is featuring "Galactic" as September's theme: An entire crate full of fantastic collectibles celebrating space adventure and intergalactic fan favorites -- including Star Trek.
Among the featured Star Trek products in this month's Loot Crate is a Star Trek mystery item from Quantum Mechanix. This limited-edition item only will be available via Loot Crate. Also available in the "Galactic" crate will be items from Funko, Super 7 and Dark Horse Comics.
Subscription packages for one month, three months or six months are available now at
http://www.lootcrate.com/trek. Fans must sign up by September 19th in order to receive the September theme crate.