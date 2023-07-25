Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 12, 2014

    Geek and Gamer Gear Loot Crate Gets Trek'd Out

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Loot Crate, the monthly geek and gamer gear subscription box, is featuring "Galactic" as September's theme: An entire crate full of fantastic collectibles celebrating space adventure and intergalactic fan favorites -- including Star Trek.

    Among the featured Star Trek products in this month's Loot Crate is a Star Trek mystery item from Quantum Mechanix. This limited-edition item only will be available via Loot Crate. Also available in the "Galactic" crate will be items from Funko, Super 7 and Dark Horse Comics.

    Subscription packages for one month, three months or six months are available now at

    http://www.lootcrate.com/trek. Fans must sign up by September 19th in order to receive the September theme crate.

