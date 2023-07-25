Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 1, 2014

    Gear Up with Meez

    Gear Up with Meez

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Online entertainment website Meez – www.meez.com -- is launching a fun and interactive experience for Star Trek fans and the millions of users on the site. Fans can create and dress up their personal avatar with official Star Trek virtual merchandise, shop for Trek-themed clothing collections and accessories, and enter the Meez/Star Trek contest – Starfleet Academy and Klingon -- to win great prizes.

    The first collection features Starfleet Academy, where Meez users will be able to shop in the Star Trek shop for the best Starfleet Academy items. Meezers, as they’re called, can shop for a variety of top styles (long-sleeve shirts, t-shirts, tank tops, varsity jackets) and accessories (hats, tattoos, bags, earrings, and watches) to style their Avatar in the best Trek way, as well as for wallpapers and backgrounds.

    Newcomers and longtime Meezers alike can style their avatar in Star Trek fashion and interact with other Meezers who are also Trek fans. Keep an eye on both StarTrek.com and Meez.com for details about the Starfleet contest coming soon. Exciting prizes will be awarded to the creative minds that win the contest, so now’s your chance to show your Star Trek style to everyone in the Meez universe.

