Gangnam "Klingon Style"

Well, that didn’t take long. PSY’s “Gangnam Style” is all the rage, and we’re talking PSY, his relentlessly catchy song and the accompanying insanely watchable, if headscratchable, video. And now the funny folks at Comediva.com, led by director Emily McGregor, have gone and created a nearly-four-minute-long “Gangnam Style” parody video called… “Klingon Style.”

The song is performed almost entirely in Klingon, and throughout there are all kinds of tips of the cap to Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation. You’ll see Klingons, of course, but also Riker and Troi and Data (and their love triangle, sort of), not to mention Klingons, Vulcan and Tribbles, as well as nerve pinches, tri-dimensional chess and people beaming up.