    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 19, 2013

    Gandalf To Marry Picard And His Fiancee

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Now, how’s this for a bit of fanboy and fangirl heaven: Patrick Stewart is getting married soon and Ian McKellen will serve as the officiant. Think about it, Captain Picard’s officiant will be Gandalf. Or perhaps it’s Magneto will be Professor Xavier’s officiant. Then again, maybe it’s Death marrying Gurney Halleck.

    Any way you slice it, it’s awesome that McKellen, Stewart’s longtime friend, colleague and occasional co-star, will be the man who officiates the wedding between Stewart and his jazz singer fiancée Sunny Ozell.

    Jonathan Ross Show
    The Hollywood Reporter


