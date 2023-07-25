Published Mar 19, 2013
Gandalf To Marry Picard And His Fiancee
Now, how’s this for a bit of fanboy and fangirl heaven: Patrick Stewart is getting married soon and Ian McKellen will serve as the officiant. Think about it, Captain Picard’s officiant will be Gandalf. Or perhaps it’s Magneto will be Professor Xavier’s officiant. Then again, maybe it’s Death marrying Gurney Halleck.
Any way you slice it, it’s awesome that McKellen, Stewart’s longtime friend, colleague and occasional co-star, will be the man who officiates the wedding between Stewart and his jazz singer fiancée Sunny Ozell.
