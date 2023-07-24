Published Oct 14, 2022
Provide Aid to the Protostar Crew with New Game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
Now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Stadia!
Cadets, it's time to face our enemy!
New original video game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, based on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, is now available.
From Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with award winning developer, Tessera Studio’s, Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon, the all-new game marks the first ever family-friendly Star Trek game aimed at younger players.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Supernova - Trailer
In Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, after the U.S.S. Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal and Gwyn must race against time to save their friends, their ship, and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all!
Using their unique skills to overcome ingenious puzzles, endure hostile environments and battle deadly robot armies, Dal and Gwyn must save their captured crewmates Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Murf. But they soon encounter a deadly new enemy, one that will stop at nothing to destroy the U.S.S. Protostar and change the very course of history!
Key features:
JOIN STARFLEET
Play as Dal and Gwyn as they rescue their scattered crew. Play solo or in 2-player cooperative mode in this exciting action-adventure game.
GO BOLDLY
Explore the alien worlds of Orisi, Mirios and Taresse, each with its own hostile environments, puzzles, challenges and mysteries.
MAKE FIRST CONTACT
Make first contact with new alien species, learn about their history and discover their secrets.
CUSTOMIZE THE U.S.S. PROTOSTAR
Collect iconic items from the Star Trek universe and use them to customize the Protostar.
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is based on Star Trek: Prodigy, the hit animated series following a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. The series stars Brett Grey as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. Kate Mulgrew also returns to the franchise as the iconic Captain Kathryn Janeway.
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova hits maximum warp speed on PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Steam and Stadia!
Star Trek: Prodigy currently streams exclusively on Paramount+ in U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy and the U.K. and is coming soon to Paramount+ in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France as well as to Nickelodeon international channels, which are available in 180 countries globally. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Prodigy is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
