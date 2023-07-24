Provide Aid to the Protostar Crew with New Game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Cadets, it's time to face our enemy!

New original video game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, based on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, is now available.

From Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with award winning developer, Tessera Studio’s, Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon, the all-new game marks the first ever family-friendly Star Trek game aimed at younger players.