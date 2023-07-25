Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 2, 2016

    Galorndon Core

    By Star Trek Online

    Galorndon Core is known in the 24th century as a geologically unstable planet plagued by severe electromagnetic storms. The thick, rolling clouds of charged particles interfere with sensors and transporters alike and have rendered the surface of the world only barely capable of supporting humanoid life. But Galorndon Core was not always this way…

    “The Core of the Matter” will take Star Trek Online players to this world in a time when it was the site of a mysterious Romulan research facility. This mission will be available to all players at level 19 and above once Agents of Yesterday launches. Prior to the launch of our latest expansion, Agents of Yesterday, Gold and Lifetime players will have access to this mission on Tribble.

    Look for future updates on new missions as the launch day approaches, and we’ll see you in-game for the release of Agents of Yesterday.

    For more Star Trek Online news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

