Gallery To Release Star Trek Into Darkness Novel

Star Trek Into Darkness will open nationwide in May 2013 and that can only mean one thing: a novelization – from Gallery Books, in hardcover -- to coincide with the sequel’s release. Alan Dean Foster, who adapted Star Trek (2009), will write Star Trek Into Darkness based on the film’s script by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Damon Lindelof. Foster is no stranger to film-to-book transformations, having previously penned not just the Star Trek (2009) novelization, but also books based on the Star Wars, Alien, Alien Nation and Riddick franchises.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the Star Trek Into Darkness novelization.