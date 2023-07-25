Gale Force Nine Rule Book

The full rulebook for Gale Force Nine’s Star Trek: Ascendancy is now available for download. Read all the rules for the game now, and be ready to play as soon as the game hits stores in August/September.

Download the rulebook at Gale Force Nine’s website: www.startrek.gf9games.com. Star Trek: Ascendancy will make its debut at Star Trek Las Vegas August 3-7 and at Gen Con August 4-7.

Gale Force Nine will be at both conventions offering the game for sale, as well as teaching people how to play it. Attendees at both of these conventions will be the first to buy and play the game before it’s available in stores.

Be on the lookout for more news about Star Trek: Ascendancy in the coming weeks, including information on civilization expansions which will add more players to the game commanding the Cardassian Union and the Ferengi Alliance, as well as other game add-ons and accessories available later this year.