Galaxy of Trek Products On Horizon From New Licensees

There’s a galaxy of exciting new Star Trek products – of all kinds – on the way, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive details about freshly inked licensee deals that will soon result in the introduction of those products. “Excitement for all things Star Trek is reaching incredible heights this year,” Liz Kalodner, EVP and general manager of CBS Consumer Products, said. “Reflecting this fan fervor, we’re thrilled to work with this new slate of licensees to bring unique twists to many everyday products.”Here’s a brief overview of the licensees and their new products:Mayfair Games – A co-branded Star Trek and Settlers of Catan board game… available in English. The game is available in America, Canada, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Click here to purchase.Jumpin Jammerz – Star Trek-centric footed pajamas will be available for fans in the United States and Canada. Pajamas are available in three different styles, reflecting, of course, the three divisions here. Eugene Textiles – Trek-themed fabrics are on the way for the U.S. market. Mimoco – The Star Trek X MIOMOBOT Series of Star Trek USB drives will include four Star Trek characters in classic MIMOBOT style. The collection will be available with up to 64GBs of digital data storage and will come preloaded with very cool – and exclusive – Star Trek content.QMx – Stickers, plushes, new ship replicas, set props, iPhone chargers, lithograph posters and other novelty items will be introduced by QMx, expanding their already-impressive line of Star Trek products available to fans in the U.S.Robe Factory – More exciting Trek products are in the pipeline from Robe Factory, including TOSsocks, underwear and two-piece cotton pajamas. And, in development even as you read this, are TNG two-piece action pajamas.Underground Toys – On the way from this new licensee is a talking bottle opener, heat-reveal, talking, 2D-relief and 3D mugs; tinned mints filled with hard candies; alarm, wall and 3D clocks; limited-edition watches and mini key ring torches.Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for additional news, photographs and availability details about all of the products noted above.