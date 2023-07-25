You’ve helped the Federation deal with rogue holograms, mediated between the Klingon Empire of the past and present, and made the brutal ways of the Terran Empire more palatable. Now, move beyond the concerns of a specific faction and onto problems affecting the entire Alpha Quadrant and beyond in Galaxy Events, the newest type of in-game event in Star Trek Timelines.

For those new to Star Trek Timelines, Events play an important role in the game, as they allow players to compete against one another in Missions, winning rewards of various rarity while climbing the leaderboards. The first type of event, Faction Events, launched earlier this Spring and focused on completing missions to solve a large problem affecting just that faction.With Galaxy Events, the Star Trek Timelines community will come together like never before, as players work collectively to face major issues spanning the Alpha Quadrant, unlock rewards, and even decide which crew member might come through the Time Portal next. Unlike Faction Events, Galaxy Events focus on solving problems so great that the factions agree to set aside their differences and work together.

As usual, completing Supply Missions as part of a Galaxy Event will reward you with Victory Points, which will in turn unlock Threshold Rewards. However, in addition to Threshold Rewards and Rank Rewards, there will now be a unique Community Reward, which will only be unlocked if you and all other Captains work together to complete enough Supply Missions and earn enough Victory Points. Perhaps most exciting of all, at the end of a Galaxy Event, you will receive the opportunity to vote for which character you’d like to see added to Star Trek Timelines in a future update. Your options will differ depending on which faction wins the Event, so allocate supplies wisely.Are you ready to start the first phase? Stay tuned to the Disruptor Beam blog, on Facebook or Twitter, for more details on timing for the kick-off of Galaxy Events.Available NOW on the App Store and Google Play, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY and ENT. Gather your favorite heroes and even villains to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy, and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.