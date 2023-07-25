From the Mid-West to the Final Frontier

Along with his acting career, Bill was frequently a guest star on major TV shows. His breezy and forthright manner, combined with his dark good looks and his professional manner, made him a favorite of producers, directors and TV viewers. Yet his film roles were often of unlikeable characters, such as the perjurer, Frank Korvac, in The People Against O’Hara, or Hobie Wheeler in The High and the Mighty, with John Wayne. His sole important leading role was as ruthless hoodlum, Caryl Chessman, in Cell 2455, Death Row. Bill’s roles weren’t all bad guys: He sang with Elvis Presley in Love Me Tender, but his voice was later dubbed. He told us that meeting Elvis was … interesting.

After Bill signed with schlock producer Roger Corman, he acted in several forgettable horror films. He had a lot of funny stories abut Corman, relating how he was extremely tight-fisted and utterly without morals. It was fun to sit with Campbell and hear inside tales of the man who contributed so many dreadful horror movies to the world. Bill told about how Corman saved production money by filming the same scene several times, with slightly changed dialogue and new angles. That way, Corman could put several films together for the price of one. Campbell said that in making what he thought was one film, he ended up in five movies! Some actors tried to get paid for appearing in those extra films, but they seldom managed to shake any funds from Corman.

William Campbell came to Star Trek in 1967 as Trelane in a first season episode, “The Squire of Gothos.” He thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and “most of the actors.” His costume was one of the few not designed by William Ware Theiss, but rented from Western Costume. This was mainly due to time constraints. Bill loved that beautiful blue velvet coat, but it had to go back to the rental company.

Years later, at an early Equicon, we were able to present that coat to Campbell as a gift for appearing at our convention. A fan-turned-pro (but still very much a Trek fan) bought one of the coats from Western Costume when it was getting rid of duplicate costumes. Most productions have several copies of any given costume so production is not slowed if something happens to one costume. Thus, there are at least half a dozen Wizard of Oz ruby slippers, and so on.

Bill delighted the Equicon audience by putting on the coat, taking a pose, and exclaiming, “Are you challenging me to a duel?” We also introduced the fan to Campbell, who thanked him profusely. The fan said he was well rewarded for his purchase.

Fans were so taken by this actor that it seemed a good idea to cast him in another Trek episode, so he went into Klingon makeup as Koloth in David Gerrold’s “The Trouble With Tribbles.” His acting versatility showed here: he could be the affable if unstable Squire, and then become a sneering menace in another episode. Both David and Trek fans were pleased with Campbell’s performance, which showed off his versatility. Though Campbell did not personally appear in the DS9 episode “Trials and Tribble-ations,” footage of Koloth was incorporated in the episode

Gene Roddenberry liked Campbell’s performances so much that he was cast as Grady in the 1971 feature film, Pretty Maids All in a Row, written by Roddenberry. When Star Trek’s future seemed dim, Bill moved on to other TV productions, until 1993, when he voiced Trelane for a video game, Star Trek: Judgment Rites. Like so many other film actors, he discovered that voice-overs were low-key jobs that required no dressing up.

When Star Trek: Deep Space Nine came along, Campbell was called upon to reprise his role as Koloth. He appeared in “Blood Oath” with two other original series Klingons, Michael Ansara (Kang) and John Colicos (Kor).