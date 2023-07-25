Published Nov 5, 2017
Franchise-Spanning Waypoint Anthology Out Nov. 8
Star Trek: Waypoint, due out November 8 from IDW Publishing, is an anthology series that offers every fan a stopping point along Trek’s 51-year journey, with stories that reflect what's come before and stories that peer ahead to the next half-century of Trek. The short stories – by writers Dayton Ward, Sam Maggs, Cecil Castellucci, Rachael Stott, Donny Cates, Sandra Lanz, Kevin Dilmore and Mairghread Scott -- run the gamut from The Original Series, The Next Generation and Voyager to Deep Space Nine, Enterprise and more, featuring all your favorite characters.
The 144-page trade paperback features art by Gordon Purcell, Megan Levens and Corin Howell. The cover is by Marc Laming.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.