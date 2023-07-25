"Frame of Mind"... 22 Years Later

Wrap your mind around this, fellow Trek fans. The Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Frame of Mind" aired on May 3, 1993... or 22 years ago today. The season-six hour remains a fan favorite, in large part thanks to the powerful performance by Jonathan Frakes, who plays Riker as a man losing his mind in the complex, layered, even trippy dramatic episode. Let's consider same facts and anecdotes about "Frame of Mind":