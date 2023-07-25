"Frame of Mind"... 21 Years Later

-- James L. Conway directed “Frame of Mind.” Though he ultimately directed episodes of TNG, DS9, Voyagerand Enterprise, Conway hadn’t directed a TNG episode since the first-season entry, “The Neutral Zone.”

-- Conway has fond memories of “Frame of Mind,” telling StarTrek.com that “It was a great script because most of it, as we learned at the end, was in Jonathan Frakes’ imagination. He had this wonderful scene at the beginning where he went on for about a page and a half. It was just one shot where we started tight on him and then pulled back to reveal that he was sitting in this room surrounded by all these people staring at him. It was fun to come back to the show after so many years. By then it was an absolute great-running machine.”