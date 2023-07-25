Frakes, NASA Astronaut Haise Set for Destination Star Trek Birmingham

Destination Star Trek Birmingham has just added Jonathan Frakes and real-life former NASA astronaut Fred Haise (who piloted Apollo 13 and served as Commander of the Enterprise) to the guest list for the event, which will be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England, from October 19-21, 2018.

Right now, the latest additions to the guest list are:

Along with autographs, photo ops and panels, fans attending both events will be able to take command of the bridge on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 and NCC-1701-D, plus see props and costumes in the Destination Star Trek Museum. DST Birmingham also revealed the latest confirmed photos ops, with those set to feature double shoots with Michael Dorn and Terry Farrell, as well as Terry Farrell and Nicole de Boer.

Tickets for Destination Star Trek Birmingham are available at www.destinationstartrekbirmingham.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Destination Star Trek guests and programming.