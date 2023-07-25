Frakes Answers Fans' Questions, Part 2

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of First Contact, we at StarTrek.com reached out to Frakes, who agreed to answer questions posed by fans via our Facebook page. And you, the fans, flooded the site with hundreds of questions. We then posed to Frakes as many as time allowed during a recent half-hour conversation. We’ve broken the resulting interview into two parts. Part one, which ran yesterday, focused on TNG (the series), Frakes’ career and his current projects. Part two, down below, centers on First Contact,’ which opened 20 years ago today. Here’s what he had to say:

TNG was not an action series. It had moments of action that popped up from time to time, but the show was never about that. The movies had a much heavier emphasis on action. As a director, was it a challenge to maintain the tone of the series while putting more focus on action?

Luckily, we had the time to do both, which we did not often get with the seven days that we had to do episodes of the show. We also had the talent and the resources, and we were able to take advantage of having John Knoll and our stunt coordinator and special effects and visual effects. And as I like to say, we got to blow a lot of sh-t up, which we couldn’t do on TV.