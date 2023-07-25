Frakes Answers Fans' Questions, Part 1

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of First Contact, we at StarTrek.com reached out to Frakes, who agreed to answer questions posed by fans via our Facebook page. And you, the fans, flooded the site with hundreds of questions. We then posed to Frakes as many as time allowed during a recent half-hour conversation. We’ve broken the resulting interview into two parts. Part one, down below, focuses on TNG (the series), Frakes’ career and his current projects. Part two, which will run tomorrow – First Contact’s actual anniversary – will be all about the film. Here’s what he had to say:

These first dozen or so questions from the fans are about other facets of your time on TNG and about your career. Several people asked what you’re working on now. So…

I just finished editing and delivered an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, which will be on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. I did 32 visual effects shots for The Librarians, which I’m a producer-director on, and which started on November 20. That’s on TNG. And I’m going to go up and work for Robbie Duncan McNeill on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, which is Marti Noxon’s show. And then I go to work on Seth MacFarlane’s new show, which is currently titled Orville, though it will probably be retitled. It’s sci-fi comedy that stars Seth and is written by Seth and Brannon Braga. It’s fabulous. Jon Favreau is doing the pilot and I’m doing one of the episodes after that. So, that’s what’s lined up, and then, hopefully, The Librarians will get picked up, and we’ll go do another season of that.