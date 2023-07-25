Published Jul 18, 2016
Fourth Star Trek Feature Confirmed
It's official. Paramount Pictures, in conjunction with Skydance and Bad Robot, have greenlit a fourth Star Trek featuring the current crew of the starship Enterprise. According to a press release issued today by Paramount, "In the next installment of the epic space adventure, Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk will cross paths with a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born: his father." And, yes, Chris Hemsworth is on board to reprise the role of George Kirk, whom he first portrayed in Star Trek (2009).
In addition to Pine, the rest of the cast is expected to return. Though the release does not touch on it, producer J.J. Abrams has publicly stated that the role of Chekov, essayed by Anton Yelchin in Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and July 22's Star Trek Beyond, will not be recast.
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will write the screenplay. Abrams and Lindsey Weber will produce through Bad Robot Productions, while David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance will executive produce.