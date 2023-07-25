Fourth Star Trek Feature Confirmed

It's official. Paramount Pictures, in conjunction with Skydance and Bad Robot, have greenlit a fourth Star Trek featuring the current crew of the starship Enterprise. According to a press release issued today by Paramount, "In the next installment of the epic space adventure, Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk will cross paths with a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born: his father." And, yes, Chris Hemsworth is on board to reprise the role of George Kirk, whom he first portrayed in Star Trek (2009).